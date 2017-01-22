Top target Calloway likes Rhoads hire and weekend visit to Fayetteville

One of Arkansas’ top remaining targets, highly recruited cornerback Chevin Calloway is confident Coach Bret Bielema made the right hire when he announced Paul Rhoads as the new defensive coordinator.

"Coach Rhoads is going to get the defense fixed I'll tell you that," Calloway said. "From last year it was a struggle with the defense. He's going to change it up. Coach B has interviewed a lot of guys. I feel like they are going to change a lot of things around with the players they've got, the schemes and everything. I feel like it's going to be something big.”

Calloway, 5-11, 185, 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Dallas Bishop Dunne, has more than 30 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, UCLA and others. ESPN rates him the No. 11 cornerback and the nation's No. 120 overall prospect.

He along with his mother, stepfather and sister wrapped up an official visit to Arkansas today.

"Oh it went well," Calloway said. "To hang with the players, get a feel for the campus and school and the coaches and facilities. To know what Coach B is trying to do with the program. I liked it.”

The Hogs hosted several uncommitted and committed prospects and Calloway enjoyed getting to know them.

"At first I thought it would be weird,” he said. “We're all from different states. We all came together and had fun and laughed. When we got down to business and talked schemes and stuff everyone knew what they were talking about. It was good to come together and communicate.”

Joe T. Robinson receiver Koilan Jackson was one of seven Arkansas pledges in Fayetteville this weekend. He’s optimistic about the Hogs’ chances with Calloway.

“Chevin said he was feeling it and he is down to Ole Miss and Arkansas,” Jackson said. “I feel like we can get him.”

Calloway, who was born in Pine Bluff, has numerous family members in the state and root for the Razorbacks.

The visit to Arkansas was Calloway's fourth. He visited the Hogs for the spring game in April and again in June with his mother, stepfather and sister. Calloway also attended Arkansas’ game against Alabama on Oct. 8.

When Calloway visited for the spring game, he was accompanied by three uncles and rabid Hog fans Edmond, Anthony and Theotis Williams.

Razorback cornerback Kevin Richardson is a regular host for official visits and he was paired with Calloway for this weekend.

"K-Rich is a real good dude,” Calloway said. “He showed me a lot. He cares about his players. He's going to take care of them. He's real smart and knows the game."

Cornerback commitment Jarques McClellion was urging Calloway to be a Hog during the weekend.

"If I end up here I feel I could make a huge impact," Calloway said. "With Kam (Kamren Curl) committing and the other guys I feel I could make a difference. There's no doubt in my mind the program will be changed from the defensive side. The energy you will see on defense. Guys swarming to the ball, energy and swagger."

It appears his decision will come on national signing day Feb. 1 and Arkansas, Texas and Ole Miss will be the contenders.

"I'm going to take a couple of days of just getting off the high of being here," Calloway said. "Getting all this stuff thrown at me.”

"Then I'm going to sit down and look at the pros and cons of each school. If it is (a decision) before signing day, I probably won't announce it before signing day, but I will let the coach know that's the school I'm going to."

Bielema and Rhoads will make an in-home visit with Calloway and his family Tuesday night.

"I'm looking forward to what they're going to say,” Calloway said. “I'm not sure what they're going to say. They're going to talk and tell me how much they want me to come and stuff. I feel like it's a good time for them to come. I'll be coming down from the visit.”

He officially visited Ole Miss in December and Texas Jan. 13-15. He thought about taking another trip to Oxford next weekend.

"I probably won't." Calloway said. "I thought about it. But I think coming this next week I think I will get to myself and just think about my decision. I have taken a lot of visits and I will just take that weekend to chill."