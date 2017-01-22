Train derails in India; at least 32 killed

NEW DELHI -- An overnight passenger train derailed in southern India, killing at least 32 people and injuring 50 others in the latest accident within the country's rail network.

Seven coaches of the Hirakand Express were thrown off the tracks about midnight Saturday, some landing on a goods train that was on a parallel track, said Chandralekha Mukherji, Divisional Railway manager.

Rescue workers were trying to cut open the mangled coaches this morning near the Kuneru railway station in the Vizianagram district of Andhra Pradesh state. The train was traveling between Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh state to Bhuvaneshawar in Orissa.

J.P. Misra, spokesman for East Coast Railways, said the toll could rise as many people were still trapped. An investigation was underway.

In November, 146 people were killed when a packed passenger train derailed near the town of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh in the deadliest rail accident in the country in at least five years.

