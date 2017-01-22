UALR starts slow, finds rhythm

Joe Foley was expecting a slow start from his UALR women's basketball team Saturday. He just wasn't sure how long it would last.

After a close victory over Troy on Thursday that earned it sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt Conference, the Trojans coach gave his team a day off of practice Friday, then crossed his fingers that a clunky start Saturday wouldn't cost his team too much.

The final result was as expected, a 71-54 victory over South Alabama in which the Trojans shot 48.3 percent and eventually overwhelmed a team at the bottom of the league standings. But getting there was a bit more taxing than expected.

"I thought we might start a little dead," Foley said. "I was hoping we could get it going a little bit quicker than that."

The start was unlike anything UALR has had in a Sun Belt game this year.

The Trojans (13-6, 7-0) committed three turnovers and missed four of their first five shots before the first media timeout. They trailed 8-4 seven minutes into the game, and 18-17 four minutes into the second quarter to the Jaguars (7-11, 2-5), who had lost three consecutive games and had not scored more than 54 points in any of them.

"It was stressful," said senior forward Kaitlyn Pratt. "We just came out so dry and so dead. It was really bad."

But Sharde Collins made consecutive jumpers to get the Trojans going, and they got another boost from little-used freshman Anna Hurlburt, who was only in the game because Pratt was on the bench with two fouls.

Hurlburt scored eight points in the first half, a season-high, including four in the final two minutes as the Trojans surged to a 31-23 halftime lead.

"That kind of made me go 'OK, if Anna is doing this then we can do some things,' " Foley said.

UALR didn't need to wait around for points in the second half, stretching its lead to 40-31 in three minutes and 48-36 on a Pratt layup six minutes in.

Pratt, who had 2 points at halftime but finished with 17, scored 11 in the third quarter, 5 of which came after she picked up her third foul. Foley said the senior forward, who was in foul trouble in Thursday's victory over Troy, too, needs to learn to stay out of foul trouble.

"I know my team wants me and needs me on the court," Pratt said. "I'm just sitting on the bench going 'Why did I do that?' I just have to improve and get better in practice and stop fouling in practice."

With Pratt in a rhythm, Collins kept shooting, too. Her three-pointer early in the third quarter made it 36-27. A jumper with 4:10 left made it 46-36 and her three-pointer from the wing with 1:45 left made it 54-40 and gave her 24 points, tying her career-high.

She set a new mark in the fourth quarter with a jumper that made it 64-47 with 4:17 left, long after the Trojans put to rest any potential pitfalls of the slow start.

Collins, who raised her league-leading average in Sun Belt games to 20.5 points, came within one point of being the first Trojan to score 30 points in five years..

TROY 83, ARKANSAS ST. 75

JONESBORO -- Troy (13-5, 6-1 Sun Belt) used its depth to bounce back from its first conference loss Thursday night at UALR, as 11 players scored in its victory over Arkansas State (4-15, 2-5) at the Convocation Center.

The Trojans wore down the Red Wolves enough to outscore the hosts 51-36 over the middle two quarters, overcoming an 18-17 deficit at the end of the first quarter for a 68-54 lead. The Trojans took their largest advantage at 64-39 with 3:21 left in the third quarter, but ASU -- which suited up just eight players -- trimmed the deficit to seven twice over the final 4:02 of the game.

Troy's Caitlyn Ramirez finished with 19 points and 18 rebounds.

Tahlon Hopkins led the Red Wolves with 18 points before fouling out with 52 seconds left. Brittany Fowler added 14 points for the Red Wolves, who got 12 apiece from Lauren Bradshaw and Starr Taylor.

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 55,

NEW ORLEANS 51

NEW ORLEANS -- Central Arkansas (13-4, 5-2 Southland) overcame 23 turnovers to win a tight game over New Orleans (9-8, 4-3) at Lakefront Arena.

New Orleans, which led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter, trimmed a 52-46 deficit in the final minute to 53-51, but UCA's Brianna Mullins hit two free throws with 11 seconds left to seal the Sugar Bears' victory.

UCA closed the second quarter on a 15-4 run to lead 28-23 at halftime.

UCA's Kierra Jordan led all players with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Mullins finished with 18 for the Sugar Bears despite committing a game-high seven turnovers.

SWAC WOMEN

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 49,

TEXAS SOUTHERN 45

PINE BLUFF -- The Golden Lions (5-12, 2-4) held Texas Southern (11-6, 5-1) to three fourth-quarter points at H.O. Clemmons Arena to break an eight-game losing streak in the series.

Texas Southern came into the game as the only SWAC team without a league loss, and UAPB broke a six-game winning streak for the Tigers, who led by as many as 12 points in the second quarter.

UAPB trailed 42-40 entering the fourth quarter and took the lead for good at 45-43 on Niya Head's three-pointer with 4:14 left. An Artavia Ford layup at the 3:07 mark proved to be the Tigers' final points as the Golden Lions scored the game's final four to close out the victory.

Head led UAPB with 11 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, while teammate Shawntayla Harris added 9 points and 10 rebounds.

