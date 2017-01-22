Vandy finds way to win at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 19 points, Nolan Cressler came up with big plays in the final minute and Vanderbilt upset No. 19 Florida 68-66 on Saturday.

Vandy ended a four-game losing streak and won consecutive games in Gainesville for the first time since 1991.

“It’s been a tough stretch,” Vanderbilt Coach Bryce Drew said. “We have lost a lot of close games. Our guys came out with a lot of energy today in a great environment.”

The Commodores outscored the Gators 12-0 midway through the second half to take a seven-point lead and held on down the stretch in a game that featured six lead changes in the final 5 minutes.

Fisher-Davis had the goahead basket, a driving bank shot in the lane that put the Commodores (9-10, 3-4 SEC) up 64-63. They stayed in front from there, thanks to Florida’s free-throw woes. John Egbunu missed the front end of a 1-and-1, and then Kasey Hill missed another from the line with 1:04 remaining.

Cressler made two free throws and scored on a baseline drive that made it a four-point game in the final seconds. Still, Florida (14-5, 5-2) had a chance after North Little Rock’s KeVaughn Allen followed Hill’s driving layup with a steal. But Allen’s fallaway three-pointer from the wing — in a two-point game — rimmed out just before the final buzzer.

Allen led the Gators with a season-high 29 points. He made 10 of 19 shots, including 5 of 13 from 3-point range. It followed a one-point performance at South Carolina. He got little help, though. Robinson scored 12 points before fouling out with 1:34 remaining. No other Florida player had more than six points.

TEXAS A&M 63, GEORGIA 62

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M wiped out a 13-point second-half deficit to defeat Georgia in one of the season’s odder endings.

The Bulldogs had the final possession trailing by one, but the clock inadvertently stopped with 5.6 seconds remaining. Georgia’s J.J. Frazier dribbled the ball near the top of the key, and thought he had time to pass down low to Yante Maten.

Maten received the pass from Frazier, and officials whistled a foul on the Aggies when Maten attempted a layup. With the clock still stuck at 5.6 seconds, officials used game video to count down Georgia’s final possession, and determined that time had run out before the foul was called on A&M.

Georgia Coach Mark Fox kept his composure afterward but was obviously upset at the outcome.

“Our kid [Frazier] looks up and thinks he has time to make a play, but he doesn’t,” Fox said. “I don’t know who stopped the clock; I’d like to know.”

Afterward A&M officials said a “beltpack” worn by one of the officials malfunctioned and inadvertently stopped the clock. They were checking further into what happened. The Aggies (10-8, 2-5 SEC) ended a two-game losing streak, while the Bulldogs (12-7, 4-3) have lost two of their last three.

Robert Williams led the Aggies with 18 points and D.J. Hogg followed with 16, while Maten led the Bulldogs with a game-high 19 points.

MISSISSIPPI 75,

MISSOURI 71

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sebastian Saiz scored 19 points and hauled in 10 rebounds as Ole Miss handed Missouri its 10th consecutive defeat.

Terrence Davis had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Deandre Burnett added 14 points, shooting 3 for 6 from threepoint range.

Missouri’s Kevin Puryear had 26 points and 8 rebounds, shooting 11 for 14 and hitting 4 of 4 on three-point attempts. Russell Woods finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Terrence Phillips had 10 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds, but fouled out with 14 seconds remaining.

Ole Miss (12-7, 3-4 SEC) led 22-10 with 6:00 to play in the first half after Saiz was assessed a flagrant foul in the first 16 seconds for elbowing Woods while going after a loose ball. But Missouri steadily closed the gap behind 11-point first halves from Woods and Puryear, and trailed 39-33 at halftime.

The Tigers (5-13, 0-6) made 9 of 17 from three-point range and led by one after a three-pointer by Cullen Van Leer with 7:34 remaining.

The Rebels outscored the Tigers 11-1 to regain control.

But three-pointers by Jordan Barnett and Van Leer in the final minute made for an interesting finish, as Van Leer was fouled on a made shot with 6 seconds remaining, but missed the free throw to make it a one-point deficit. The Rebels were 17 for 23 from the free-throw line, including 4 of 6 in the final minute.

AUBURN 84, ALABAMA 64

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn freshman Austin Wiley made a splashy debut in the Alabama-Auburn rivalry.

Wiley had his biggest game since enrolling at midseason Saturday, collecting 19 points and nine rebounds in a victory over the Crimson Tide. The son of former Auburn stars Vickie Orr and Aubrey Wiley, he knew well what a big deal the game is in this state.

“I really just wanted to beat them, for real, because I grew up in the rivalry and it was a hyped game,” Wiley said. “I just wanted to continue the legacy and beat Alabama.”

Wiley and fellow freshman Mustapha Heron combined for 29 points in the second half for Auburn (13-6, 3-4 SEC). Heron made 3 three-pointers and scored 13 points in a 5 1/2-minute stretch when the Tigers started to pull away in a game that was tied at halftime.

Auburn scored 12 consecutive points heading into the final two minutes. Ronnie Johnson scored 17 points in 20 minutes and Heron finished with 15 points.

Wiley scored 15 second-half points. He joined the team five weeks earlier after graduating from Calusa Prep in Miami. His previous high scoring output for Auburn was 11 points.

“This is a bragging right thing for him and his dad and mom,” Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said. “His presence was enormous.”

Braxton Key led Alabama (11-7, 4-2) with 18 points and Riley Norris added 10.

TENNESSEE 91,

MISSISSIPPI STATE 74

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Robert Hubbs III scored 19 points as Tennessee pulled away in the second half to defeat Mississippi State.

Grant Williams added 17 points to help Tennessee (10-9, 3-4 SEC) earn its first conference home victory of the season. Admiral Schofield had 15 and Jordan Bowden added 14.

Tennessee had lost 82-78 to Arkansas and 70-60 to No. 24 South Carolina in its first two SEC home games.

Mississippi State (12-6, 3-3) has dropped two consecutive after winning three in a row. It marked the first SEC road loss of the season for the Bulldogs, who had won at LSU and Arkansas.

Schnider Herard had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Mississippi State. Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lamar Peters had 11 points each, and Mario Kegler added 10.

After trailing most of the first half, Mississippi State scored the first four points of the second half to grab a 38-37 lead with 19:25 remaining.

But the Volunteers dominated from that point on. Tennessee pulled ahead for good on Williams’ three-pointer with 19:08 left and was up by 10 points a few minutes later.

