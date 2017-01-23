Abortion foes rally for 39th straight year

A diverse crowd, energized by the inauguration of a Republican president, rallied Sunday at the Arkansas state Capitol for the 39th straight year in a show of solidarity against abortion.

On the 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Sunday's speakers, including Gov. Asa Hutchinson, repeatedly alluded to President Donald Trump's impending U.S. Supreme Court nominee, expected to be an anti-abortion justice.

The governor also pledged his support for a recently introduced bill that would ban the use of the most common method of second-trimester abortions in Arkansas.

House Bill 1032, introduced by Arkansas Right to Life President Rep. Andy Mayberry, R-Hensley, would outlaw dilation and evacuation procedures, called "dismemberment abortion" in the bill, except to prevent a serious health risk for the mother.

"I have read the bill; I've studied the bill," Hutchinson said from atop the Capitol steps. "And when it passes, I will sign it into law as governor."

People of all ages streamed up the steps from both sides. They carried signs with pictures of fetuses and short phrases condemning abortion. The somber sound of bagpipes echoed the tune of "Amazing Grace" through the gloomy air.

Neither Capitol Police nor event organizers could provide a precise count of attendees, but both estimated that between 2,000 and 3,000 people marched.

Dark clouds loomed over the entire rally, but the rain held off until a light sprinkle started to fall as people returned to their cars. Rose Mimms, executive director for Arkansas Right to Life, said this year's crowd was down due to the weather.

"We're very energized and encouraged and expect great things to happen for our cause," Mimms said after the rally.

There were 3,771 abortions in Arkansas in 2015 -- almost 500 fewer than in 2014. The Arkansas Department of Health hasn't released figures for 2016.

The focus of this year's rally was on Arkansas' safe haven law, which allows a parent to legally and anonymously give up custody of a child to a medical provider or police agency up to 30 days after birth.

The keynote speaker, Monica Kelsey, was born after her then-17-year-old mother was raped and left to die on the side of the road in 1972.

Kelsey's mother considered an illegal abortion, but she changed her mind. Instead, she gave birth to Kelsey and abandoned her two hours later.

Kelsey of Indiana was raised by adoptive parents. She now advocates for safe haven laws.

Sunday's march stood in contrast to Saturday's Women's March, which also culminated at the state Capitol but focused on more progressive issues.

One pro-abortion rights woman stood across the street from the Capitol on Sunday holding a sign that read "Christian for Choice."

On Saturday, the Arkansas Coalition for Reproductive Justice plans to hold its annual pro-abortion rights rally at 1 p.m. on the Capitol steps.

Karen Musick, a board member, traveled to Washington, D.C., over the weekend to attend the Women's March there. She said abortion-rights proponents are feeling energized, too.

"Everyone went through a discouraging period [after the election], but these grassroots rallies have energized everyone a lot," she said.

Metro on 01/23/2017