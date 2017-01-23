VIDEO: Arkansas funeral home severely damaged in fire, owner says

A fire damaged Eternal Light Funeral Services in Earle on Friday night.

The funeral home’s owner, Ronald Broussard, said the fire at 627 Commerce Drive happened around 11:30 p.m.

Broussard said two nearby buildings, which he believes are used for storage, were also damaged in the fire.

He was at home, he said, when an Earle police officer called him to tell him about the blaze.

“Thank God no one was hurt,” he said of the fire. “I didn’t have any bodies in there, either.”

Broussard said there was “severe damage” to the building and that he went to the business Saturday “not to assess what I had, but what I had left.”

The Earle Fire Department declined to comment on possible causes of the blaze, saying that the investigation was ongoing.

Broussard said he’ll remain in business despite the fire. Eternal Light Funeral Services has another location in Marianna, and he said he would try to find a different building to continue to operate out of in Earle.