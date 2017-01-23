Arkansas House passes bill designating state dinosaur

The Arkansas House of Representatives on Monday afternoon moved forward with a resolution to give official recognition to a dinosaur discovered decades ago in the state.

With 99 members of the 100-member legislative body present and voting verbally, lawmakers passed the resolution with no audible objections. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.

The proposal, a goal of an Arkansas high school student that was introduced by state Rep. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, got its first vote of approval last week by a House committee.

Fayetteville High School senior Mason Cypress Oury spoke in front of a House panel Wednesday, outlining why Arkansas needs recognition for the findings, which were studied at the University of Arkansas.

In 1972, Arkansan Joe Friday reportedly discovered a fossilized foot on his land, later unofficially deemed Arkansaurus fridayi, while searching for a lost cow, Arkansas Online previously reported.

