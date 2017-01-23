Arkansas man gets into house through window, punches 6-year-old in face, police say

An Arkansas man gained entry to a house through a window and then punched a 6-year-old boy in the face, according to a police report.

Authorities say it happened Sunday at a home on Liberty Street in Jonesboro. The victim reportedly suffered a small bruise under his eye.

A 14-year-old girl who was also in the home told authorities the 23-year-old Jonesboro man, whose name was not released, tried to get in and "became upset when she told him they were instructed not to let him inside," according to the report.

The man kicked the front and back doors, the report added, while he yelled at the youths he was going to get in and "beat y'all." Police say he got in through a bedroom window a short time later and chased after the youths while threatening to "whoop" them.

The man caught the 6-year-old and punched him in the face before taking the teen's cellphone and leaving, the report said.

An adult resident who was gone at the time said the man later returned to the home, bringing back the cellphone and saying he was sorry, according to the report. He left when she said she was calling police.

The suspect was not at the home when police responded and had not been arrested at the time of the report. The report did not indicate the man's relation to the victims.