Ashdown's Bishop "speechless" after receiving Arkansas offer

Ashdown cornerback LaDarius Bishop became the second in-state junior prospect to receive an offer from Arkansas when Coach Bret Bielema told him of an offer today.

Bishop, 6-0, 190 also has offers from Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas -San Antonio and is drawing interest from Notre Dame and Cincinnati. Greenwood quaterback and Arkansas commitment Connor Noland was the first 2018 prospect to receive an offer from the Hogs.

“He told me good job and I deserve everything I’ve got,” said Bishop of Bielema. “He was excited that I’ve improved in everything.”

He was caught off guard.

“I was kind of speechless really,” said Bishop, who's being recruited by tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. “It’s the SEC and Arkansas. I was just surprised.”

Bishop, who recorded an electronic time of 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Dallas The Opening Regional last spring, said he’s not in a hurry to make a decision.

“I’m not going to shoot the gun so fast,” he said. “I’m going to wait.”

His cousin and teammate Montaric Brown is a safety commitment for the Hogs.

“We’ve been talking about it a lot and he said he wants to get me down there,” Bishop said.

Bishop also played receiver and recorded 20 receptions for 406 yards and 4 touchdowns as a junior. Fayetteville being close to home helps the Hogs.

“If something comes up, I’m always close to home and I can be around Montaric,” he said.

Another SEC school is showing some interest.

“Sometimes Alabama will shoot me a text,” Bishop said.