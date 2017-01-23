Authorities: Arkansas school briefly placed on lockdown because of bomb threat

An Arkansas middle school was placed on lockdown Monday morning because of a reported bomb threat, authorities say.

The Garland County sheriff’s office said in statement that it received a call shortly after 10:45 a.m. from school security at Lake Hamilton High School, 280 Wolf St. in Pearcy.

Several agencies responded, including the state Department of Emergency Management, Arkansas State Police, Hot Springs Police Department and LifeNet.

After a sweep of the building using bomb-detecting dogs, an all-clear was given by the sheriff’s office, according to the statement.

Anyone with information related to the bomb threat is asked to call the Garland County sheriff’s office at (501) 622-3660.