Monday, January 23, 2017, 11:26 a.m.

Disney reveals title of 'Star Wars' VIII

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:15 a.m.

this-photo-provided-by-disney-shows-daisey-ridley-as-rey-left-and-john-boyega-as-finn-in-a-scene-from-the-new-film-star-wars-episode-vii-the-force-awakens-directed-by-jj-abrams-the-movie-which-received-a-pg-13-rating-releases-in-the-us-on-dec-18-2015-film-framedisneycopyright-lucasfilm-2015-via-ap

PHOTO BY AP

This photo provided by Disney shows Daisey Ridley as Rey, left, and John Boyega as Finn, in a scene from the new film, "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens," directed by J.J. Abrams. The movie, which received a PG-13 rating, releases in the U.S. on Dec. 18, 2015. (Film Frame/Disney/Copyright Lucasfilm 2015 via AP

NEW YORK — Star Wars: Episode VIII finally has a title: The Last Jedi.

The Walt Disney Co. announced the title for the next chapter in the Skywalker saga on Monday. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released Dec. 15.

Speculation over just who the last Jedi is immediately ran rampant on social media. The Force Awakens chronicled Daisy Ridley's Rey discovering her powers with the Force, but ended ominously with a withdrawn Luke Skywalker on a remote island. If there's to be just one Jedi left, Luke's days could be numbered.

Writer-director Rian Johnson has previously said Episode VIII will start right where The Force Awakens left off.

