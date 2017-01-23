2 Arkansas brothers accused of kidnapping man, forcing him to dig grave, authorities say

Two Arkansas brothers are accused of kidnapping a man and forcing him to dig his own grave, authorities say. One of the men has been arrested, but the other remains at large.

According to a news release, the Faulkner County sheriff’s office received a call Saturday from someone who described witnessing a man being forced into a vehicle on Brannon Landing Road, according to a news release.

When deputies found a vehicle matching the witness's description on Allen Drive, they found three people, officials said. Deputies were told that Michael and Tommy Phillips forced the kidnapping victim and another man to dig their own graves at gunpoint, the release said.

Deputy Adam Bledsoe said authorities are still investigating how the second victim got involved.

The two victims told authorities that Tommy Phillips ran into the woods.

While searching the area, authorities said, they found a shovel, a green chainsaw, a black ax, freshly disturbed dirt and a hole in the ground.

Bledsoe said Michael Phillips was arrested and charged with kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit capital murder. Tommy Phillips is at large and wanted for questioning, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Phillips is asked to call the Faulkner County sheriff’s office at (501) 450-4917.