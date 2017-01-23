PHOTO: Vandalized North Little Rock billboard along I-30 focuses on Trump

A high-profile billboard along Interstate 30 in North Little Rock sat vandalized Monday with a message that referenced President Donald Trump.

The sign, which can be seen by southbound traffic at the river bridge, states: “Grab America’s p****. — Trump 2017.”

PHOTO: Click here to see the billboard.

“Lov u guys,” the vandal added at the bottom of the billboard, which features an advertisement for sports talk radio station KABZ 103.7 The Buzz.

North Little Rock Police Department spokesman Brian Dedrick said his agency had not been made aware of the vandalism.

Dedrick added that North Little Rock police typically are not involved in matters related to interstate highways.

Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, directed all questions regarding the defacing to the state Highway and Transportation Department.

A call to that agency was not immediately returned.