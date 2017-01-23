Subscribe Register Login

Monday, January 23, 2017, 3:18 p.m.

House lawmakers approve Hutchinson's tax-cut plan

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 2:37 p.m.

house-votes-on-hb-1159-on-monday-jan-23-2017

PHOTO BY BRIAN FANNEY

House votes on HB 1159 on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

Lawmakers in the Arkansas House of Representatives on Monday passed a tax cut introduced by Gov. Asa Hutchinson targeting residents making less than $21,000 a year.

Two of 99 legislators in the chamber voted against the measure, which would become effective for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2019, upon passage in the House and with the approval of the Republican governor.

Ninety voted in favor of the bill, House Bill 1159, while five voted present.

As part of the bill, Arkansas is projected to see a $25.25 million reduction in general revenue in fiscal 2019, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The proposal, which includes the adoption of an emergency clause, now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates and read Tuesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

