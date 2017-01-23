• The Dalai Lama, the exiled leader of Tibetan Buddhists, said in New Delhi that the world is moving toward nonviolence, and that he hopes that President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will work together for global peace.

• Kevin O'Leary, a Canadian businessman and reality TV host, has entered the race to lead Canada's Conservative Party, saying he is "the only one that can defeat" Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an election, calling such a showdown "Godzilla versus Bambi."

• Stephen Reed, a former mayor of Harrisburg, Pa., will soon go to trial -- for which jury selection begins this week -- on charges of receiving stolen property after spending millions in public funds to acquire hundreds of artifacts for a never-built Wild West museum.

• Daniel Newman, 22, was found at a fast-food restaurant at a mall in Mays Landing, N.J., 12 hours after escaping handcuffs in his arrest at an Atlantic City casino over theft-related crimes, authorities said.

• Liz Spayd, The New York Times' public editor, suggested that her newspaper had been "too timid" by not publishing material it had in the weeks before Election Day, such as the fact that FBI investigators had identified a communication channel between President Donald Trump's team and Russia.

• Tyrone Butler Jr., 20, of St. Louis faces charges including kidnapping and sodomy after a 12-year-old girl was found conscious but with her throat slit in a vacant house blocks from where she disappeared, court records show.

• Albert Greenleaf of New Orleans said he was on his way to pick up a pizza when he heard about eight gunshots, which, police said, resulted in the death of a 15-year-old and wounding of a 13-year-old.

• Jimmy Carter, a 36-year-old Jasper, Mo., man, is building a $25,000, 3,500-square-foot house using recycled items such as old tires, cardboard and wood scraps from dilapidated barns, and he plans to power it using solar energy from sun-facing windows.

• Jeffrey Bryan Peyton, 59, of Wichita Falls, Texas, pleaded guilty in a 2015 murder-for-hire case in which a witness told police that he was approached by Peyton and his wife for help in finding someone to "take out" their daughter's boyfriend, then Peyton told an undercover officer that he would pay $300 upfront and another $200 when the hit was completed, court records show.

