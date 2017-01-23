Inside-outside plan one way to do it

FAYETTEVILLE -- It's supposed to work like this: The presence of a big man inside opens up room for the little guys on the perimeter, and if the little guys make their shots, it gives the big men more room to operate on the inside.

It can also work the other way around.

Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said the Razorbacks proved that in a 99-86 SEC victory over the LSU Tigers Saturday night at Walton Arena.

Senior Moses Kingsley, a 6-10 center, made several outside shots, including a three-pointer.

But Anderson said he is not concerned that his big man might become too much like a jump-shooting guard outside?

"I don't think he's just a jump shooter," Anderson said. "He's bringing it in different ways. He's not just a back-to-the-basket type player. He has really developed range shooting the basketball. He put the time in and I commend him."

Kingsley spent his first two seasons as a shot-blocking backup up to Bobby Portis, but after Portis moved on to the NBA, Kingsley has developed into a career 1,001 points scorer and a passer/ ball-handler.

"Now he can also put it on the floor and it opens up the floor for our other players," Anderson said.

Arkansas guards Anton Beard, Daryl Macon, Dusty Hannahs and Jaylen Barford scored 16, 15 14, and 14 points respectively, inside and outside in part because because Kingsley played so effectively inside and outside, Anderson said.

"The part of Moses stepping out allows other guys room to get all the way to the basket because they (opposing defenses) are paying attention to him," Anderson said. "Moses is a very unselfish player."

Arkansas has learned to team up on the inside sice getting outrebounded 41-29 in its 84-78 SEC loss to Mississippi State at Walton.

The Razorbacks have bounced back with three consecutive victories, outrebounding Missouri by 1 and Texas A&M by 4 before holding a 44-30 edge against LSU.

Kingsley and 6-3 guard Macon led Arkansas with seven rebounds each and Arkansas guards collected 16 rebounds, even with senior guard Manny Watkins out sick, proving Anderson's point why Arkansas has become better on the boards.

"Our guards are rebounding now," Anderson said. "I think our big guys are doing a good job of keeping their bigs off the floor and our guards are helping them out. That's big when your guards can rebound. It takes pressure off the big guys."

Anderson said he concerned about the defensive lapses he saw vs. LSU, which cannot be repeated Tuesday night in Nashville, Tenn., where the Razorbacks meet a Vanderbilt team fresh off upsetting Florida at Florida's O'Connell Center.

"I thought we got away from the last two ballgames when I thought our defense was pretty darned good," Anderson said. "We have to get back to our defense. Because the next game we are playing against a team that can really shoot the basketball and we have to contest shots."

