Little Rock police investigating shooting 'in area' of Arkansas Department of Health

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a reported shooting near the Arkansas Department of Health.

The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter that officers were called to a shooting "in the area" of 4815 W. Markham St., which is the address of the Department of Health.

Police said the victim was shot in the upper left shoulder and taken to a local hospital.

Meg Mirivel, Department of Health spokeswoman, said that there was an incident in a parking lot of the agency's lab. She said she believed no department employees were involved.

Additional details weren't immediately available. An Arkansas Online reporter is on the scene.

