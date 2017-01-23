Home / Latest News /
Man bites ear off 30-year-old during argument about Trump, police say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:31 a.m.
- Comments (4)
- aAFont Size
PITTSBURGH — Police say a man bit the ear off another man in Pittsburgh as they argued about President Donald Trump.
The 30-year-old victim was bitten at his apartment around 6:45 a.m. Monday in the city's East Liberty neighborhood after a verbal argument turned physical. He ran to a gas station for help.
Police spokeswoman Emily Schaffer said she isn't able to say whether the victim supported Trump or opposed him.
The victim's ear was recovered by police in the apartment. Police say he was taken to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in stable condition.
Police say they know who bit the man's ear and are searching for him. They wouldn't give his name.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man bites ear off 30-year-old during argument about Trump, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 4 of 4 total comments
BirdDogsRock says... January 23, 2017 at 12:37 p.m.
Nobody uses their ears anymore during political discussions/arguments, so it's really no loss.
( permalink | suggest removal )
BEARTRAP919 says... January 23, 2017 at 12:44 p.m.
Savage Nation, Idiots, Politics, and Trump. I almost forgot the Bible Thumpers that approve this message
( permalink | suggest removal )
FrankTX99 says... January 23, 2017 at 1:03 p.m.
Hey beartrap. When was the last time you saw a bunch of conservatives setting cars on fire, breaking out storefront windows or jumping up and down on cop cars?
That's how your team exercises their first amendment rights.
( permalink | suggest removal )
wholen says... January 23, 2017 at 1:04 p.m.
I bet it was Mike Tyson.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.