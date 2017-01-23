Man robs Little Rock Dollar General, orders staff to comply 'before I shoot,' report says

A man robbed the Dollar General at 4748 Springer Blvd. in Little Rock Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

According to a Little Rock police report, the robber was armed with a gun when he entered the business around 5:30 p.m.

The store manager told police that the man seemed nervous and demanded that the workers "open the safe before I shoot.”

Another witness told authorities the man looked scared and was shaking throughout the robbery.

Police said the manager opened the safe and handed the gunman cash. According to the report, the man also forced her to open two cash registers and hand over the money from those as well.

After taking the money, the robber ran east on Springer Boulevard, the report says.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

The robber is described as a black man with a medium build who stood 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11 and was wearing a black ski mask, black beanie, black hoodie, black gloves, black boots and jeans.

The robbery was one of two Dollar General hold-ups reported in Little Rock over the weekend. It wasn't clear if the cases were related.