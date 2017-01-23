Monday recruiting tidbits

One of the nation's top defensive prospects in the nation is saying he'll make a mid-week official visit to Arkansas.

Defensive end Markaviest Bryant of Cordele, (Ga.) Crisp County said he'll arrive in Fayetteville on Wednesday for an official visit. ESPN rates him the No. 9 DE and No. 100 overall prospect.

He's expecting a visit from the Hogs before his trip to Arkansas. He visited LSU over the weekend and will finish up his official visits with one to Auburn this weekend.

Highly recruited offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap Jr, 6-5, 350 of IMG Academy in Florida said he's hoping to visit Fayetteville this summer. He said he and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson have been communicating since his offer in September. He's extremely impressed the Razorback offensive linemen fly first class on road trips.

He has 41 offers from schools like Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Georgia, Michigan and others. ESPN rates him the No. 5 offensive guard and No. 161 overall prospect in the nation.

Highly recruited Ohio junior offensive lineman Blaine Scott said he's planning to make a return trip to Fayetteville soon. He made a visit to Arkansas last June.

Scott, 6-4, 300 pounds, plays for Sciotoville East High School in Portsmouth and has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Iowa State, Florida, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State and others. His cousin James Baker and his wife live in Fayetteville and are big Razorback fans. Anderson recently visited his school.

Junior running back Keaontay Ingram, 6-0, 200 of Carthage, Texas received an offer from the Hogs on Sunday. He said a visit to Arkansas has been on his mind. He rushed 292 times for 2,045 and 29 touchdowns as a junior.

Little Rock Central kicker Jason Ronnel has been talking to Alabama and is trying to work on a date to visit. He's also talking to Arkansas and North Carolina.

Coach Bret Bielema, receivers coach Michael Smith and director of recruiting E.K. Franks made an in-home visit Sunday night with commitment De'Vion Warren of Monroe, (La.) Ouachita Parrish.