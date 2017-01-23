In Yemen, drone strikes kill three

SANAA, Yemen -- Suspected U.S. drone strikes have killed three accused al-Qaida operatives in Yemen's southwestern Bayda province, security and tribal officials said, the first such killings reported in the country since Donald Trump assumed the U.S. presidency Friday.

The two Saturday strikes killed Abu Anis al-Abi, an area field commander, and two others, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release the information to journalists.

U.S. drone strikes against suspected al-Qaida targets have been commonplace in the years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on New York and Washington. On Thursday, U.S. intelligence officials said as many as 117 civilians had been killed in drone and other counterterror attacks in Pakistan, Yemen and elsewhere during the presidency of Barack Obama. It was the second public assessment issued in response to mounting pressure for more information about lethal U.S. operations overseas.

Human-rights groups and others had criticized former President Barack Obama's administration, saying it had undercounted civilian casualties. They worry that Trump will more aggressively conduct drone strikes, which are subject to little oversight from Congress or the judiciary.

On Sunday, Mwatana, one of Yemen's top human-rights groups, released a documentary on civilian victims of drone strikes, interviewing family members who say their relatives were innocent and that they had received no compensation from the U.S. despite their wrongful deaths.

It cited much higher civilian death tolls than the U.S. intelligence report, saying hundreds of innocents had been killed by the U.S. strikes across the country since at least 2002.

Brazil says 25 die from yellow fever

SAO PAULO -- Brazilian authorities say they've now confirmed 47 cases of yellow fever, and 25 deaths.

The Health Ministry also said it's investigating more than 160 other suspected cases of the mosquito-borne disease.

The outbreak is centered in the east-central state of Minas Gerais, whose governor declared a 180-day state of emergency this month after an initial report of eight deaths.

The government said it's sent 2 million extra doses of vaccine against the disease to Minas Gerais. It said hundreds of thousands of other doses will be sent there and to nearby Espirito Santo this week.

Last year, Brazil registered just seven confirmed yellow fever cases.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the disease can cause fever, chills, severe headache, pain and nausea.

U.S. soldiers hurt in Poland wreck

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's Defense Ministry says two U.S. soldiers have been hurt in an Army truck accident in southwestern Poland.

A ministry communique issued Sunday said the truck carrying tank ammunition skidded off a slippery road because the driver was going too fast for the wintry conditions.

Some of the ammunition for M-1 Abrams tanks the truck was hauling spilled onto the road leading to Zagan, where U.S. troops are based. The road was temporarily closed after the accident occurred after dark Saturday.

A spokesman for local firefighters, Capt. Dariusz Szymura, told television station TVN24 that one of the soldiers was hospitalized.

About 3,500 U.S. troops are deploying to Poland under a plan approved by former President Barack Obama to ease concerns in a region nervous about Russian military activity.

