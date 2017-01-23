NLR pedestrian dies in hit-and-run

A hit-and-run crash Saturday in North Little Rock killed a pedestrian, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 10:29 p.m. Saturday to the area of Camp Robinson Road and Larkspur Lane for a report of a hit-and-run accident, according to a statement from the North Little Rock Police Department.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, was found injured and taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock, where he died, the statement said.

According to surveillance video, it appears the pedestrian was in the middle of the street when he was hit, said Sgt. Brian Dedrick, a Police Department spokesman.

It appears a dark-colored passenger car with front-end damage was involved in the crash, according to the statement.

