State Capitol briefs

A state Senate committee will consider a measure Thursday that would allow the Legislature to join other states in asking Congress for a national convention to propose constitutional amendments.

The measure calls for the convention to consider proposing amendments that would impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and limit the terms of office for its officials and for U.S. Congress.

The Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee will consider Senate Joint Resolution 2 by Sen. Garry Stubblefield, R-Branch, at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Old Supreme Court chamber in the state Capitol, said the committee chairman, Sen. Eddie Joe Williams, R-Cabot.

Stubblefield said he expects former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, R-Okla., to testify for SJR2.

The resolution would make use of the provisions of Article V of the U.S. Constitution for proposing constitutional amendments.

Thirty-four states are required to call for a convention of the states on the same subject before such a convention would be held, Stubblefield said. Eight states already have called for a convention and 30 states are expected to vote on similar measures this year, Stubblefield said.

SJR2 says the General Assembly recommends that Congress select ratification by legislatures, rather than by state conventions. It would take 38 states to ratify any proposed amendment, said Stubblefield. The resolution has seven co-sponsors in the state Senate and 14 in the state House of Representatives.

A bill aimed at banning junk-food purchases using food stamps is headed back to committee for minor changes, according to its sponsor.

After House Bill 1035 was endorsed by the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee on Tuesday, its sponsor, Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, said she realized it incorrectly tasked the Department of Human Services with determining what foods are appropriately healthy for the benefit program.

The Department of Health is the appropriate agency to create those rules, Bentley said.

Two amendments were filed to clarify that change, but the committee must approve the new language before sending the bill to the full House.

Bentley said the committee could take up the revised bill Tuesday, and if approved again, the House could consider it Thursday.

The sponsor of a voter-identification bill expects a legislative committee to consider it this week.

Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, said he expects the House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee to consider House Bill 1047 on Wednesday. The bill would require voters to show a document or identification card to verify registration.

Acceptable documents include: driver's licenses, photo identification cards, concealed-handgun carry licenses, passports, employee badges, student identification cards, U.S. military identification documents, public-assistance identification cards and voter-verification cards.

The bill would resurrect the requirements of a voter-identification bill that was struck down by the Arkansas Supreme Court in 2014.

Lowery has said one of the court's key arguments against the bill was that it was not passed by a two-thirds supermajority. He said he hopes lawmakers meet that threshold this year.

