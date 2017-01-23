Police: 4 pose as Arkansas hospital workers, steal employees' credit cards

Four people posed as health care workers in order to steal credit cards from employees at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, police said.

Sgt. Craig Stout of the Fayetteville Police Department said the thefts occurred at the hospital, located at 3215 N. Northhills Blvd., on Jan. 13.

Stout said the four — three women and one man — dressed in scrubs and walked to the employee areas of the hospital. There, they took credit cards from workers’ wallets and backpacks. They left the bags, taking only the cards, Stout said.

The thieves then used the cards at Target, racking up thousands of dollars in transactions, according to police.

Stout said there have been two victims so far. He said this was the first time he had seen thieves target health care workers, but that since hospital employees don't have access to their phones during work, their banks wouldn’t be able to reach them about any fraudulent activity on their accounts.

Authorities believe the thefts are related, as one was reported at 2:07 p.m. and the second at 3:41 p.m. that day.

According to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department, the group was seen riding in a red Dodge Journey with Arkansas license plate number 183VBU.

The four thieves were caught on the hospital’s security camera footage. Stout asked anyone with information to contact the Fayetteville Police Department.