Subscribe Register Login

Monday, January 23, 2017, 10:59 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Police: Man flees Little Rock convenience store after thwarted robbery attempt

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 9:34 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


After wielding a gold handgun and demanding money, a would-be robber fled a Little Rock convenience store when an employee said she could not get to the cash, authorities said.

Police arrived at the Dollar General at 2415 Broadway shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, wrote Little Rock Police Department officer David Bratton in a report.

Officers spoke with an employee who said a man entered the business, walked up to the register, pulled out a small, gold handgun and said, "Give me all your money! Give me all your money!"

The employee then said she "could not get to the money," and the man ran out of the store in an unknown direction, the report said.

No items were stolen, and no suspect was named on the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Man flees Little Rock convenience store after thwarted robbery attempt

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online