Police: Man flees Little Rock convenience store after thwarted robbery attempt

After wielding a gold handgun and demanding money, a would-be robber fled a Little Rock convenience store when an employee said she could not get to the cash, authorities said.

Police arrived at the Dollar General at 2415 Broadway shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, wrote Little Rock Police Department officer David Bratton in a report.

Officers spoke with an employee who said a man entered the business, walked up to the register, pulled out a small, gold handgun and said, "Give me all your money! Give me all your money!"

The employee then said she "could not get to the money," and the man ran out of the store in an unknown direction, the report said.

No items were stolen, and no suspect was named on the report.