Monday, January 23, 2017, 5:15 p.m.

Police responding to shooting in residential area of south Little Rock

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 4:32 p.m.

PHOTO BY LITTLE ROCK POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Little Rock Police Department responds Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, to a shooting in the 10000 block of Republic Lane on the city's south side.

The Little Rock Police Department is responding to a shooting in a residential area on the city’s south side.

Agency spokesman officer Richard Hilgeman said authorities were arriving on the scene around 4:25 p.m. in the 10000 block of Republic Lane.

One person is believed to have been shot in the neighborhood, which is off Geyer Springs Road, Hilgeman said.

Additional information regarding the shooting was not immediately available.

The shooting was the second reported Monday in Arkansas’ capital city.

A 33-year-old man was hurt shortly before noon when he was shot outside the state Department of Health office building at 4815 W. Markham St., Arkansas Online previously reported.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.

