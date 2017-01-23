AT THE POST

DAY 8 of 57

ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 2,750

ON-TRACK HANDLE $270,489

OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,059,176

TOTAL WAGERING $2,329,665

PICK-5 PAYOFF $1,033.40

THURSDAY’S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Aqueduct, 11:20 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 1:25 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:40 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY’S STARS

Three jockeys won two races Sunday: Ricardo Santana Jr. with Tee Tee ($8.20) in the second for trainer Steve Asmussen and Four Left Feet ($4.00) in the sixth for trainer Robertino Diodoro; Ramon Vazquez with Ol Spanish ($4.60) in the third for trainer Frederico Villafranco and Smartified ($25.00) in the fifth for trainer Jon Arnett. Vazquez’s two victories give him 10 through eight days to lead all riders. Joe Rocco Jr., rode back-to-back winners for trainer Brad Cox with Tiger Moth ($6.40) in the seventh and Weast Hill ($3.00) in the featured eighth race, an allowance for Arkansas breds with a $75,000 purse.

NEW JOCK

Jockey Richard Eramia is named on two horses Thursday and plans to ride the remainder of the Oaklawn meet, his agent in Hot Springs, Scott Hare, said Saturday morning. Eramia is now based at Fair Grounds (6 for 103 at this season’s meet), but he won the $100,000 Azalea Stakes on Friday night at Delta Downs. A native of Uruguay, Eramia has 1,809 North American victories since 2005, according to Equibase, racing’s official data-gathering organization. Hare said Eramia is laying the groundwork for a new summer home (he’s a perennial riding champion at Louisiana Downs) by moving his tack to Oaklawn. The agent also had Eramia’s book at the 2016 Remington Park meet, where he rode 48 winners the last two months to tie for third in the standings.

FINAL FURLONG

Four-time defending jockey champion Ricardo Santana Jr., has four winners in two full days of racing. He started the season by serving a five-day suspension held over from the 2016 season and spent Saturday riding at Fair Grounds in New Orleans, where he guided Untrapped to a second-place finish in the Lecompte Stakes for trainer Steve Asmussen. Untrapped’s performance put on the Road to the Derby radar, earning him four points. … 2016 Southwest Stakes winner Suddenbreakingnews is scheduled to make his 4-year-old debut in Friday’s seventh race at Oaklawn, a fourth-level allowance/optional claimer for older horses at 1 1/16 miles. Suddenbreakingnews was among Oaklawn’s leading 3-yearolds last season, and the gelding will be making his first start since a fifth-place finish in the Grade II $750,000 West Virginia Derby on Aug. 6 at Mountaineer. Suddenbreakingnews, trainer by Donnie K. Von Hemel, ran fifth in the Kentucky Derby, less than a half length from claiming the show spot. Regular rider Luis Quinonez is scheduled to ride Suddenbreakingnews, a winner of 3 of 11 lifetime starts and $745,032. Also entered are For Greater Glory, Brerry, multiple stakes winner Shotgun Kowboy, Hillbilly Royalty (also trained by Von Hemel), Financial Modeling, King of New York and Abraham. Probable post time for Friday’s seventh race is 4:14 p.m. (Central). … There were 257 timed workouts Saturday morning. … Trainer John Ortiz recorded his third career victory, and first at Oaklawn, when favored A Terrific Shot ($6.20) won Saturday’s fourth race. Ortiz, a former assistant to Kellyn Gorder, went out on his own late last year.