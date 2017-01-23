Home / Latest News /
2 clothing retailers close locations at Little Rock's Park Plaza
This article was published today at 5:34 p.m.
PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
Clothing retailers Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister Co. have shuttered their locations at Little Rock’s Park Plaza, according to a mall spokesman.
The mall confirmed Monday afternoon that the stores, both owned by the same company, had recently closed their stores — ending their presence in the Little Rock metropolitan area.
Employees at Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister Co. said by phone that the Little Rock locations closed Saturday. There are no plans to relocate either store inside Park Plaza.
Outside of Little Rock, the closest Abercrombie & Fitch location is in Fort Smith’s Central Mall, which is about 160 miles north and west of Arkansas’ capital city.
The nearest and only remaining Hollister Co. in Arkansas is now at Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers, which is about 210 miles away.
A mall spokesman, who declined to provide specific details, said an announcement regarding new store openings is likely within the next two weeks.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 2 clothing retailers close locations at Little Rock's Park Plaza
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
trainingman says... January 23, 2017 at 5:55 p.m.
Well are they making room for H&M coming in?
( permalink | suggest removal )
PopulistMom says... January 23, 2017 at 6:18 p.m.
The problem is that the city does not want to pay for decent schools, social services, recreation for youth, or law enforcement (such as security cameras). Little Rock is not safe. Hopefully, somebody such as Capi Peck can rise to fill the void. Stodola just cashes his paycheck. The Republicans just want to turn their heads, send their kids to private schools, and shop online. Little Rock could be so much better.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.