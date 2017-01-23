2 clothing retailers close locations at Little Rock's Park Plaza

Clothing retailers Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister Co. have shuttered their locations at Little Rock’s Park Plaza, according to a mall spokesman.

The mall confirmed Monday afternoon that the stores, both owned by the same company, had recently closed their stores — ending their presence in the Little Rock metropolitan area.

Employees at Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister Co. said by phone that the Little Rock locations closed Saturday. There are no plans to relocate either store inside Park Plaza.

Outside of Little Rock, the closest Abercrombie & Fitch location is in Fort Smith’s Central Mall, which is about 160 miles north and west of Arkansas’ capital city.

The nearest and only remaining Hollister Co. in Arkansas is now at Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers, which is about 210 miles away.

A mall spokesman, who declined to provide specific details, said an announcement regarding new store openings is likely within the next two weeks.