Samuelson, UConn keep rolling

STORRS, Conn. — Katie Lou Samuelson scored 32 points and top-ranked UConn extended its record winning streak to 93 games on Sunday with a 100-56 rout of Tulane.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore hit 11 of 18 shots to come within two points of her career scoring high set Tuesday in Tulsa.

Kia Nurse added 18 points and Napheesa Collier had 17 for Connecticut (18-0, 6-0), which has never lost an American Athletic Conference Game. The Huskies are 60-0 in the regular season and 9-0 in the three conference tournaments.

Kolby Morgan had 22 points to lead Tulane (12-7, 3-3 American).

NO. 3 MARYLAND 80,

RUTGERS 71

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 19 points, Kaila Charles added 16 and Maryland bounced back from a lackluster first half to beat Rutgers for its seventh consecutive victory.

The Terrapins (19-1, 7-0 Big Ten) got 11 points and 13 rebounds from Brionna Jones, her 10th consecutive double-double and 14th of the season.

NO. 6 NOTRE DAME 77,

NORTH CAROLINA 55

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Brianna Turner had 24 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks to help Notre Dame beat North Carolina.

Marina Mabrey added 13 points for the Fighting Irish (18-3, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who gave coach Muffet McGraw her 750th victory at the school in her 30th season.

Paris Kea scored 15 of her 21 points in the first quarter for the Tar Heels (12-8, 1-6).

NO. 7 FLORIDA STATE 82,

NO. 17 VIRGINIA TECH 54

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Leticia Romero scored 18 points and Florida State took the lead early and gradually pulled away in a victory over Virginia Tech.

Shakayla Thomas added 17 points and Brittany Brown 13 for the Seminoles (19-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their sixth in a row against ranked opponents. Florida State outscored the Hokies 49-22 after halftime.

NO. 8 WASHINGTON 87,

WASHINGTON ST. 44

PULLMAN, Wash. — Chantel Osahor grabbed a Pac-12-record 30 rebounds and scored 20 points to lead No. 8 Washington to a rout of Washington State.

The national leading scorer Kelsey Plum scored 29 points for Washington (19-2, 7-1 Pac-12). She passed former Minnesota standout and current member of the WNBA’s Connecticut Suns Rachel Banham for sixth place on the NCAA Division-I all-time scoring list.

NO. 9 LOUISVILLE 66,

NO. 23 SOUTH FLORIDA 52

TAMPA, Fla. — Myisha Hines-Allen scored 27 points and added 12 rebounds as Louisville beat South Florida. Asia Durr had 13 points for Louisville (18-4). The Cardinals got limited playing time from starters Briahanna Jackson (23 minutes, five points) and Cortnee Walton (16 minutes, two points) due to foul troubles, while Mariya Moore was held to five points.

NO. 10 STANFORD 66,

NO. 18 ARIZONA STATE 56

STANFORD, Calif. — Erica McCall scored 18 points and No. 10 Stanford kept hold of a share of the Pac-12 lead, earning Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer career victory No. 997 in a victory against 18th-ranked Arizona State.

Stanford’s Brittany McPhee went down after rolling her right ankle with about 15 seconds left before halftime and was helped to the locker room but returned for the second half and scored 13 points. Karlie Samuelson added 15 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Cardinal (17-3, 7-1 Pac-12).

NO. 11 OREGON 81,

COLORADO 57

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Kolbie Orum and Katie Tudor combined for 30 points and No. 11 Oregon State rolled to a victory over Colorado.

Sydney Wiese added 13 points, Breanna Brown had 10 and Marie Gulich hauled in 13 rebounds to go with nine points for Oregon State (18-2, 7-1 Pac-12).

NO. 13 UCLA 71, USC 67

LOS ANGELES — Jordin Canada and Kennedy Burke each scored 23 points as No. 13 UCLA beat rival USC for the second time in four days.

Monique Billings added 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Bruins (15-4, 6-2 Pac-12), who won their fourth consecutive game and extended its home win streak to 23 games

Courtney Jaco led USC (10-9, 1-7) with 18 points.

SYRACUSE 81,

NO. 14 MIAMI 48

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 29 points with 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks and 3 steals, and Syracuse beat Miami.

Alexis Peterson had 24 points and seven assists and Gabby Cooper scored 11 for Syracuse (14-7, 5-2 ACC), which snapped a two-game skid. Briana Day tied a season-high with 14 rebounds.

NO. 15 DUKE 67,

BOSTON COLLEGE 44

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Lexie Brown scored 22 points and Duke forced 25 turnovers in a victory over Boston College.

Boston College was held to 25-percent shooting overall and just 16 points in the second half.

NO. 16 OHIO STATE 88,

ILLINOIS 64

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kelsey Mitchell made six three-pointers and scored 22 points to lead No. 16 Ohio State for its third consecutive victory.

Sierra Calhoun added 11 points for the Buckeyes (17-5, 7-1 Big 10), who have won eight of nine since losing 82-63 at No. 1 Connecticut on Dec. 19. Kiara Lewis and Asia Doss added 10 points apiece for Ohio State, which shot 15 of 33 (45.5 percent) from long range.

NO. 20 OKLAHOMA 68,

OKLAHOMA STATE 62

NORMAN, Okla. — Maddie Manning scored 11 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and Oklahoma rallied for a victory over Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma (15-5, 6-2 Big 12 Conference) hadn’t led since the first two minutes of the game before Manning put the Sooners ahead 62-60 with a three-pointer with 2:44 left.

NO. 21 N.C. STATE 65,

CLEMSON 53

RALIEGH, N.C. — Dominique Wilson scored 16 points, Miah Spencer added 11 with seven rebounds and five assists and N.C. State beat Clemson.

Jennifer Mathurin scored 15 and Chelsea Nelson had 13 points for N.C. State (15-5, 5-2 ACC).

NO. 25 TEXAS A&M 54, LSU 52

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Khaalia Hillsman had 13 points and nine rebounds, Anriel Howard hit a jumper with four seconds left and No. 25 Texas A&M scored the last five points to overcome a 15-point, second-half deficit and beat LSU 54-52 on Sunday.

Curtyce Knox scored 12 points for Texas A&M (15-5, 5-2 SEC).

MEN’S TOP 25

NO. 22 XAVIER 86,

GEORGETOWN 75

CINCINNATI — Edmond Sumner overcame a painful left shoulder and led a second-half surge that swept No. 22 Xavier to a victory over Georgetown on Sunday, ending the Musketeers’ longest losing streak in three years.

Xavier (14-5, 4-3) had dropped three consecutive — all against ranked Big East teams. The Musketeers allowed a 12-point lead to slip away in the second half on Sunday before their injured point guard frustrated the Hoyas (10-10, 1-6) again. Sumner, who had 14 points, had a career-high 28 points in an 81-76 victory at Georgetown on Dec. 31.

Trevon Bluiett led Xavier with 24 points. J.P. Macura added 20.

Rodney Pryor scored 23 for Georgetown.

