COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Hendrix men fall to Oglethorpe

The Hendrix College men’s basketball team’s Sunday had its four-game winning streak end with a 70-63 loss at Oglethorpe University in Southern Athletic Association action. The Warriors (8-9, 4-3) built a 29-19 lead with 5:30 left in the first half and held a 36-27 halftime lead over the Stormy Petrels (6-12, 3-4). Hendrix still led 58-46 with 7:17 to play, but Oglethorpe outscored the Warriors 17-2 to take its first lead of the game at 63-60 with 1:08 left. The Warriors cut the deficit to 65-63 with 20 seconds left, but the Petrels scored the final five points of the game at the free-throw line. .

COLLEGE TENNIS

UA men split with Texas, Illinois State

The No. 19 Arkansas men’s tennis team (2-2) lost to No. 4 Texas 5-2 but defeated Illinois State 6-1 at the Dills Indoor Tennis Center on Sunday. Texas won the doubles point and the first three singles matches in straight sets to clinch the victory in the first match of the day. Arkansas scored its points when No. 19 Jose Salazar won in three sets at No. 2 singles and Juan Marino remained undefeated with a three-set win at No. 6 singles. Arkansas won all three doubles matches and the first four singles matches in straight sets on the way to victory over Illinois State in the day’s second match. No. 19 Jose Salazar finished off his 2-0 day in singles match, while Branch Terrell clinched the match against Illinois State winning 6-1, 6-2 at No. 5 singles.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

UCA teams show well at Crossplex

The Central Arkansas men’s and women’s track and field teams finished first and second, respectively, on Sunday at the Emory Crossplex Invitational at the Birmingham Crossplex in Alabama. The UCA men won the title with 82 points over 21 other teams while the women’s team finished second with 85 points in a field of 23 teams. UCA recorded 27 top 8 finishes, set 3 school records and 1 meet record.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

UALR defeats Ouachita Baptist

UALR (6-2) won all 10 events in Sunday’s dual-meet competition against Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia. UALR’s team of Jessie Baldwin, Ginger Bryant, Isabelle Finzen and Emma Doll won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:53.21. In the 200-yard freestyle, Tori Fryar won with a time of 1:56.95. Imre van Huyssteen followed Fryar with a victory in the 50-yard freestyle (25.37). Finzen also won the 200-yard IM in 2.14.90 before coming in with a time of 1:00.98 in the 100-yard backstroke. Laura Ruiz Astorga won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00.92.

Ann Kharlamova won 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.07. Doll won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:23.71 — her second-fastest collegiate time in the event. Nuria Gallego Murcia took the final individual event of the day with a time of 1:10.71 in the 100-yard breaststroke. The Trojans capped off the meet with a victory in the 400-yard freestyle.