Warriors’ guards find their range

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Golden State guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson each hit seven three-pointers and the Warriors won their seventh consecutive game, beating the Orlando Magic 118-98 on Sunday.

Tied at the half, the Warriors woke up from West Coast time in the second half to pull away. This was the first Eastern time zone noon tip for them since 1995, when they lost by 34 points in Orlando.

Curry went 7 for 13 on three-pointers and scored 27 points while Thompson as 7 for 9 from behind the arc and had 21 points. The Warriors shot 19 of 42 overall from three-point range while the Magic went 7 for 28.

After trailing by 11 in the first half and committing a dozen turnovers, the Warriors went into the break even at 50-50. Curry hit four three-pointers and had 14 points in the third quarter as the Warriors outscored the Magic 42-24.

Kevin Durant added 15 points for the Warriors, Zaza Pachulia had 14 and JaVale McGee added 13.

Elfrid Payton led Orlando with 23 points. Nikola Vucevic, Jeff Green, C.J. Watson and Bismack Biyombo each had 12.

MAVERICKS 122, LAKERS 73

DALLAS -- Justin Anderson scored 19 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 13 to help Dallas give Los Angeles its worst defeat ever.

It was the Mavericks' 13th consecutive victory over the Lakers, who have lost six of their last seven games this season.

The 49-point defeat just edged Los Angeles' two previous worst losses at 48 points, most recently 123-75 at Utah on March 28.

The game was close for 10 minutes, with Dallas leading 23-22 before the Mavericks scored the next 15 straight to blow the game open. Nowitzki had seven during the run.

The Mavericks led 67-33 at the half and never looked back.

SUNS 115, RAPTORS 103

TORONTO -- Eric Bledsoe scored a career-high 40 points and had 13 assists and Phoenix handed Toronto its third straight loss.

Bledsoe was 11 of 17 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and Devin Booker added 20 points as the Suns won their second consecutive road game following Saturday's victory at New York. The victory also completed a season sweep of the Raptors for the first time since 2013-14 and improved Phoenix to 11-6 against Eastern Conference teams this season.

DeMar DeRozan had 22 points for Toronto and Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 12 rebounds for his 17th double-double of the season. It's the first time the Raptors have lost three consecutive since Nov. 6-10, 2015.

TIMBERWOLVES 111, NUGGETS 108

MINNEAPOLIS -- Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists and hit the go-ahead shot with 42.5 seconds to play to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Denver Nuggets.

Towns hit 13 of 19 shots and also had 4 blocks and Andrew Wiggins scored 24 points in Minnesota's fourth consecutive home victory. Shabazz Muhammad scored 20 points off the bench and the Wolves rallied from nine points down midway through the fourth quarter for the victory.

Gary Harris scored 22 points and Nikola Jokic had 18 points and 8 rebounds for the Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back. Wilson Chandler and Jamal Murray added 17 points each for Denver, which played without Emmanuel Mudiay because of a sore back.

