GOLF

Fleetwood breaks through

Tommy Fleetwood broke free from a pack of contenders containing three major champions to win the Abu Dhabi Championship by one shot on Sunday, ending the Englishman’s 3½-year wait for a second European Tour title. In a tense final round in which five players held the lead, the 26-year-old Fleetwood chipped in for eagle from 20 yards at the par-5 10th hole to spark a back nine of 31. That helped him to a 5-under 67 and 17 under par overall. Only an eagle from Pablo Larrazabal in the final group could deny Fleetwood, and the 2014 champion managed a birdie. Major winners Dustin Johnson (68), Martin Kaymer (69) and Henrik Stenson

(69) were in the chasing pack all day, with three-time winner Kaymer leading on his own for two holes before dropping three shots in five holes round the turn. Johnson, the U.S. Open champion, eagled the last for a 68 and a share of second place with Larrazabal on 16 under. Fleetwood’s only previous victory came at the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles in August 2013.

BASEBALL

Source: Braves reach deal

A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran catcher Kurt Suzuki. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement will not become official until Suzuki passes a physical. The 33-year-old Suzuki likely will share time with returning starter Tyler Flowers. Atlanta also has Anthony Recker, who was Flowers’ backup last season. Suzuki spent the past three seasons with Minnesota and hit .258 with 8 home runs and 49 RBI last year. He has a career .256 batting average.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wichita St. coach done

Wichita State women’s coach Jody Adams-Birch will not return, the school announced Sunday. Adams-Birch was replaced as the team’s head coach Thursday as athletic director Darron Boatright reviewed the program. She missed Friday’s and Sunday’s games. Boatright said in a statement from the school that the two sides parted “mutually and amicably.” Linda Hargrove, the former WSU coach from 1989-1998, will run the program for the remainder of the season, Boatright said. Adams-Birch was under an internal review after the 2015 season when four players transferred from the program. The school kept the coach; Boatright wasn’t the athletic director at the time. She was in her ninth season at Wichita State and the Shockers are 8-10 this season. Under Adams-Birch, the Shockers made three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2013-2015 — the first time in school history.

OLYMPICS

Germany wants Russian ban

The president of the German Olympic Committee has called for Russia to be banned from the 2018 and 2020 Olympics if sports bosses there are found to have known about state-sponsored doping. Alfons Hoermann told Die Welt newspaper that bans from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and the 2020 summer games in Tokyo would provide a “clear signal” of zero tolerance for doping. Twelve Russian medalists from the 2014 Sochi Olympics were accused of benefiting from a massive doping cover-up scheme. World Anti-Doping Agency investigations have accused Russian government officials and anti-doping leaders of running the scheme, but not the Russian Olympic Committee. Hoermann said if further investigations confirm state-backed doping and show ROC involvement, it would be reasonable for the International Olympic Committee to ban Russia from the 2018 and 2020 games.

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. teams announced

Reigning silver medalist Ashley Wagner will join Karen Chen and Mariah Bell on the American team headed to the figure skating world championships in Finland in March. U.S. Figure Skating announced the ladies, pairs and dance teams Sunday. Wagner finished second to Chen at nationals on Saturday night. Bell was third. Nathan Chen followed a record-setting short program with a near-flawless free skate featuring five quadruple jumps Sunday to become the youngest men’s U.S.figure skating champion in more than five decades. The 17-year-old Chen, performing to “The Polovtsian Dances,” became the first skater in the world to land five clean quads in competition. The result was a free skate score of 212.08 and finished with a 318.47 total.

Swafford earns way into first Masters with victory

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Hudson Swafford won the fittingly named CareerBuilder Challenge on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, following three consecutive birdies with a closing par for a onestroke victory.

Swafford shot a 5-under 67 on the Stadium Course at PGA West to finish the three-course, pro-am event at 20-under 268. The 29-year-old former University of Georgia player earned $1,044,000 and his first spot in the Masters.

Adam Hadwin came back with a 70 after his third-round 59 to finish second. Brian Harman and Bud Cauley each shot 69 to tie for third at 18 under.

Swafford tied Cauley for the lead with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th, then pulled away on the 16th and 17th — a day after he dropped three strokes on the holes.

On the par-5 16th, he hit a 3-wood to 12 feet — staying out of the 18-foot deep bunker that he hit into Saturday en route to a double bogey — and two-putted to take the outright lead. He hit to 1 ½ feet on the par-3 17th, with the rocky island green called Alcatraz, but playing partner Hadwin made a 15-footer to stay within a stroke.

Swafford found the fairway on the par-4 18th with water along the left side, then avoided the water again with an approach to the right side of the green. He lagged his 20-footer to 2 inches for the victory.

Hadwin’s final drive settled in the dormant grass an inch from the green rough and his approach stayed right and settled into thick dormant rough. The Canadian saved par to finish second alone.

Five strokes behind leader Chad Campbell after five holes, Swafford birdied Nos. 7-9 to join Campbell and Hadwin atop the leaderboard.

Campbell holed out from 108 yards for eagle on the par-5 fifth, then made a triple bogey on the par-3 sixth — hitting into the water and three-putting. He finished with a 71 to tie for sixth at 16 under.

Phil Mickelson shot a 70 to tie for a 21st at 11 under in the 46-year-old Hall of Famer’s return from two sports hernia surgeries.

David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) was 9 under and in a tie for 34th. He won $28,669. Bryce Molder (Conway) fnished in a tie at 7 under and won $13,703. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) finished tied for 41st at 8 under and won $19,230. Tag Ridings (Arkansas) won $11,136 for his 2-under finish.