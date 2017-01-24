1 wounded outside health department

A 33-year-old man was shot shortly before noon Monday in the parking lot of the Arkansas Department of Health's main office building in Little Rock, police say.

The Little Rock Police Department responded to the shooting at 11:58 a.m. outside the building at 4815 W. Markham St.

On the parking lot's southwest side, responding officers spoke with the victim, Caleb McClain, who said he was unsure of what happened.

A witness turned around after hearing the first shot and saw someone wielding what appeared to be a large pistol and pointing it out the driver's side of a gray car, he told authorities.

The shooter, who had long dreadlocks, appeared to be aiming at a group of black women walking across the parking lot, the witness added.

The lot was full of parked cars at the time of the shooting.

Police said the group ran away after shots were fired and fled the parking lot in what was believed to be a tan SUV.

McClain was shot in the upper left shoulder and taken to a local hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, according to authorities.

At this time, the state Department of Health does not think the shooter or the victim were agency employees, spokesman Meg Mirivel said. She was not aware of any other recent shootings that had taken place near the buildings.

There is not a lot of foot traffic from the general public in the area, Mirivel said, and most of the people who walk across the parking lot are medical school students.

A woman was taken to the 12th Street substation for questioning in the shooting after her vehicle was located and linked to the shooting, police said. Her name did not appear in jail records as of Monday afternoon.

Robbery try endsin teen's shooting

A Little Rock teenager was transported to a local hospital after being shot in an apparent attempted robbery on the city's south side Monday, police say.

Agency spokesman officer Richard Hilgeman said authorities were called to a report of a shooting around 4:05 p.m. in the 10000 block of Republic Lane.

The 16-year-old teen, a McClellan High School student, is in stable condition after being shot in the neighborhood, which is off Geyer Springs Road, Hilgeman said.

His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening as of Monday evening, according to authorities.

The gunman, only described as a black man, fled in a red car, Hilgeman said.

The shooting was the second reported Monday in Arkansas' capital city.

Man shot 5 times by home intruder

A man was shot five times when a gunman entered his Little Rock home early Sunday and fired several rounds, police said.

The 31-year-old victim told responding officers that the shooter arrived at his house shortly before 4:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Pine Street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

When the gunman knocked on the front door, someone opened it, and the shooter began firing shots inside the home, the man told police.

The resident said he realized a short time later that he had been shot in both arms and once in the chest.

He was taken to UAMS Medical Center, according to authorities.

Medical personnel at the hospital determined that the victim had been shot five times. Officers noted that four bullet holes were found inside the home.

Six people, including four children whose ages ranged from 10 to 15, were inside the home at the time, the report stated.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Gunman in mask robs dollar store

A man robbed the Dollar General at 4748 Springer Blvd. in Little Rock on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

According to a Little Rock police report, the robber was armed with a gun when he entered the business around 5:30 p.m.

The store manager told police that the man seemed nervous and demanded that the workers "open the safe before I shoot."

Another witness told authorities the man looked scared and was shaking throughout the robbery.

Police said the manager opened the safe and handed the gunman cash. According to the report, the man also forced her to open two cash registers and hand over the money from those as well.

After taking the money, the robber ran east on Springer Boulevard, the report says.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

The robber is described as a black man with a medium build who stood 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11 and was wearing a black ski mask, black beanie, black hoodie, black gloves, black boots and jeans.

The robbery was one of two Dollar General hold-ups reported in Little Rock over the weekend. It wasn't clear if the cases were related.

Police make drug arrest at airport

A 30-year-old Little Rock man was arrested Sunday at the state's largest airport after federal security personnel found him to possess a quantity of prescription medications that included an opiod and another combination often used in a recreational drug called "purple drank," Little Rock police said.

Kra D. Brooks, whose address was listed as an apartment at 11401 Mesa Drive, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field after personnel from the U.S. Transportation Security Administration found him with one hydrocodone pill, which is a Schedule II drug, and a cough syrup containing promethazine and codeine, which is sometimes mixed with soft drinks and used recreationally.

Metro on 01/24/2017