2 Arkansas inmates found hiding drugs in socks, authorities say

Two inmates at an Arkansas jail face additional charges after they were found concealing drugs in their socks Monday, officials said.

Baxter County correction officer Christopher Joans was on duty and noticed some "suspicious activity" coming from one of the jail cells, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Inside the cell, Joans found 28-year-old Joseph Paul Smith of Mountain Home and 27-year-old Seth Andrew Withrow of Midway hiding two types of pills in their socks, the release said.

Authorities reportedly identified the pills as clonazepam and alprazolam, both schedule IV controlled substances. Officials do not know at this time who smuggled the drugs into the jail, the release said.

After the pills were found, both men were charged with furnishing, possessing or using prohibited articles, a felony, and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Smith has been held at the jail since Jan. 11 on other drug charges and a probation violation charge, the release said.

Withrow arrived at the jail Sunday to serve a short court-mandated sentence, and he also faced a probation violation charge, Sheriff John Montgomery said.