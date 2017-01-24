Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, January 24, 2017, 4:04 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

2 hurt after shooting at Arkansas apartment complex, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 2:46 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Two men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot early Tuesday in Searcy, police say.

In a statement, the Searcy Police Department said Kershon Davis, 23, and Christian Vaughn, 19, were shot around 3:30 a.m. at Meadow Lake Apartments in the 400 block of Meadow Lake Circle.

Responding officers located a vehicle leaving the scene at the time of their arrival, with one gunshot victim, Davis, in the passenger seat, according to authorities. He was escorted by police to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Vaughn was grazed by a bullet in the lower leg, he told police.

An "unrelated tenant" at the apartment complex said a bullet came through her exterior wall and traveled into an interior room of her unit.

The shooters were only described as a white male and black male. They reportedly left the scene in a gray passenger car, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 2 hurt after shooting at Arkansas apartment complex, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online