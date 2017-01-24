Home / Latest News /
2 hurt after shooting at Arkansas apartment complex, police say
Two men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot early Tuesday in Searcy, police say.
In a statement, the Searcy Police Department said Kershon Davis, 23, and Christian Vaughn, 19, were shot around 3:30 a.m. at Meadow Lake Apartments in the 400 block of Meadow Lake Circle.
Responding officers located a vehicle leaving the scene at the time of their arrival, with one gunshot victim, Davis, in the passenger seat, according to authorities. He was escorted by police to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Vaughn was grazed by a bullet in the lower leg, he told police.
An "unrelated tenant" at the apartment complex said a bullet came through her exterior wall and traveled into an interior room of her unit.
The shooters were only described as a white male and black male. They reportedly left the scene in a gray passenger car, police said.
