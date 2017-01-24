Iraq looks into reports of troop abuses

BAGHDAD -- Iraq's prime minister on Monday ordered an investigation into violations of human rights and other abuses purportedly committed by government troops and paramilitary forces battling the Islamic State militant group to retake the city of Mosul.

Haider al-Abadi said the probe will examine "cases of kidnappings, mistreatment and violations" against civilians. Al-Abadi blamed such reports on "groups that exploit the good name" of Iraqi soldiers and Shiite and Sunni paramilitaries.

The statement also said the abuses were recorded and then posted on social media to "spoil the joy of victory and to defame the real image of the brave security forces and their sacrifices to liberate the land and to maintain security."

Al-Abadi's statement came days after the U.N. demanded a government investigation into a video apparently showing brutal treatment and killing of at least three Islamic State suspects in a newly taken area in eastern Mosul.

The nearly three-minute video showed members of the security forces in regular army and police uniforms dragging and beating the suspects in a residential area before showering them with bullets as at least two army Humvees, a tank and a personnel carrier were stationed nearby.

Iraqi and Kurdish forces launched the operation in October to retake Mosul, which fell to the Islamic State in the summer of 2014. The U.S. is supporting them with airstrikes, and U.S. soldiers are serving in a support role on the ground.

Europeans seize 664 guns, arrest 245

MADRID -- A pan-European crackdown on illegal arms trafficking has resulted in 664 guns being seized and 245 people arrested in 11 countries, Spanish police said.

A Civil Guard statement released Monday said 46 people were arrested and 247 weapons confiscated in Spain as part of the operation, which took place over several months last year.

Police said the ringleaders were four Spaniards who bought replica guns in Romania and Bulgaria and then turned them into real firearms in workshops in Spain before selling them on the black market.

Police said some 34,000 gun cartridges, hand grenades and silencers were seized in raids across Europe.

The operation was backed by Europol and arrests were also made in Belgium, Britain, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Finland, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Sweden.

Toll at Nigerian refugee camp up to 236

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria -- The death toll from the bombing of a refugee camp by Nigeria's air force has climbed to 236, a local official said Monday -- a sharp increase from earlier counts.

A total of 234 victims were buried in Rann, where the camp is located, while two others died after being evacuated to the city of Maiduguri for medical care, said Babagana Malarima, chairman of the Kala Balge local government council of northeast Borno state.

On Jan. 17, Nigeria's air force bombed the camp housing refugees ftom Boko Haram extremists near the Cameroonian border multiple times. In a rare admission, air force officials said it was an accident and formed a panel of senior officers to investigate.

Just two days after the bombing, more than 100 Boko Haram extremists attacked the camp, and soldiers had to battle for hours in order to repel them, residents and aid workers said.

On Friday, medical charity Doctors Without Borders put the death toll from the bombing at "around 90" but also noted that community leaders said it could have been much higher.

London under 'very high' pollution alert

Sadiq Khan issued the first "very high" air pollution alert of his eight-month tenure as London mayor, advising citizens to reduce physical exertion and avoid running outside.

The current air pollution episode, worsened by low temperatures and settled weather, has seen levels of dangerous PM10 particulate pollution rise in parts of London to 101 micrograms per cubic meter, Khan's office said Monday in an emailed statement. That's more than double the permitted hourly levels. Camden, the City of London and Westminster are the worst-affected areas, with a pollution rating of 10, the highest on a 10-point scale.

"Today the shameful state of London's toxic air has meant that I am forced to trigger the first 'very high' air pollution alert under my new comprehensive alert system," Khan said in the statement.

The U.K. government is struggling to rein in toxic levels of air pollution that the Royal College of Physicians estimates kills about 40,000 people a year nationwide. Khan has made tackling the problem a priority of his tenure, promising to spend $1.1 billion through the 2021-22 fiscal year to tackle poor air quality.

