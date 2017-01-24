Home / Latest News /
Arkansas House rejects Democrats' low-income tax credit plan
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:04 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas House has handily rejected a low-income tax credit proposal backed by Democrats that had been touted as an alternative to Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson's $50 million tax cut plan.
The majority-Republican House defeated the proposal on a 66-28 vote Tuesday. The vote came a day after the House and Senate approved identical versions of Hutchinson's income tax cut for those making less than $21,000 a year.
Democratic Rep. Warwick Sabin said his $40 million tax credit proposal was a better way to target low-income taxpayers. Sabin had said he hoped for a compromise with Hutchinson, but the governor has said he's not open to changing his tax cut package.
A final vote is expected on Hutchinson's tax cut proposal later this week.
Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas House rejects Democrats' low-income tax credit plan
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.