Arkansas House rejects Democrats' low-income tax credit plan

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas House has handily rejected a low-income tax credit proposal backed by Democrats that had been touted as an alternative to Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson's $50 million tax cut plan.

The majority-Republican House defeated the proposal on a 66-28 vote Tuesday. The vote came a day after the House and Senate approved identical versions of Hutchinson's income tax cut for those making less than $21,000 a year.

Democratic Rep. Warwick Sabin said his $40 million tax credit proposal was a better way to target low-income taxpayers. Sabin had said he hoped for a compromise with Hutchinson, but the governor has said he's not open to changing his tax cut package.

A final vote is expected on Hutchinson's tax cut proposal later this week.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.