Arkansas man dies after truck veers across state highway, hits tree

An Arkansas man was killed Monday after the truck he was driving veered across the opposing lane of traffic on a state highway and struck a tree in Union County, authorities said.

Ricky Lee Ross, 52, of Hamburg was driving a 2013 Peterbilt truck south on Arkansas 129 north of Huttig around 10:20 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The truck crossed into the northbound lane and eventually struck a tree on the shoulder of the highway, police said.

Ross was pronounced dead at the scene around 1:30 p.m., officials said, and no one else was injured in the wreck.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Conditions were reportedly clear and dry at the time.

Ross' death is the 23rd on state roads this year, according to preliminary data.