Basketball Heritage's Thompson surprises opponents, not coach

ROGERS -- Shelby Thompson scored just 38 points all of last season, despite playing in 24 games as a backup post player for Rogers Heritage.

She nearly equaled that total in a pair of games this season for the War Eagles.

The 5-foot-10 senior post player garnered the first double-double of her career with 16 points and 11 rebounds in Heritage's win over Fort Smith Southside in the Great 8 Classic in early December. She followed that up with a career-high 18 points and nine rebounds two days later.

People talked early in the season to Heritage coach Scott Moore about how surprising Thompson's emergence has been, but he wasn't shocked at all.

"I've said all along it's not a surprise to me," said Moore, who in his his first year with the War Eagles. "From day one this summer I saw that in her. In our team camps, Shelby was one of our leading scorers. She's grown more and more into that role, and now we run some of our plays to her."

Thompson said added confidence has been a key to her improvement.

"Last year I was scared if I missed or did something wrong, I was gonna come out," Thompson said. "This year, I have more freedom to try things instead of being scared. I've gotten more confident as I've played through high school.

"This year I think I finish better through contact. Before, I would go up expecting to be hit, so I would put a little more power into it. But this year, I control it more."

Heritage (6-12, 0-5 7A-West Conference) is still looking for its first conference win as the first round of league play ends this week. But Thompson said the Lady War Eagles are working well together on and off the court.

"When we get in a rhythm we start hitting more shots and get more confident in everything we do," Thompson said. "We don't have any problem giving up the ball if someone else has a better shot. We've gotten really close off the court, and I think that helps us work better on the court."

Moore said Thompson has become a leader on and off the court for the Lady War Eagles.

"I think her biggest asset off the court is she's the team mom," Moore said. "She reminds everyone when practice is and what they need to do. Then she sets the tone for that, making sure that what we're trying to input on the court, she's making sure the girls know what we're doing."

Coaches have worked with Thompson on the court to fine-tune her game, which has translated to games this season, Moore said.

"We've worked with her as far as her footwork," Moore said. "She's a kid who wants to shoot a little turnaround jumper with a little drive and fade away from the basket. We've added a little up-and-under move to her game. A little shot fake so maybe she can draw some contact to shoot some more free throws.

"She's playing with a little higher motor, a little more motivated. And I think maybe she's even surprised herself. Now she's settled in and knows that's what we need from her every game."

Sports on 01/24/2017