Dallas cornerback likes what he sees in Fayetteville

Arkansas stood at 22 oral commitments for the 2017 football recruiting class before hosting 13 official visitors over the weekend, and it's clear the Hogs hope to add cornerback Chevin Calloway to the list.

Calloway, 5-11, 185 pounds, 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Dallas Bishop Dunne, has more than 30 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Texas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, UCLA and others. ESPN rates him as the No. 11 cornerback and the nation's No. 120 overall prospect.

The Razorbacks received a commitment last week from cornerback Kamren Curl of Muskogee, Okla. Arkansas has commitments from three other defensive backs.

"If I end up here [Arkansas], I feel I could make a huge impact," Calloway told Dudley Dawson of wholehogsports.com. "With Kam committing and the other guys, I feel I could make a difference. There's no doubt in my mind the program will be changed from the defensive side: The energy you will see on defense, guys swarming to the ball, energy and swagger."

He visited Fayetteville along with his mother, Jeanell Davis, his stepfather, Brad Davis, and his younger sister, Camrie.

Calloway, who was born in Pine Bluff, still has numerous family members in the state, including his mentor and grandfather, Charles Calloway Sr. of Pine Bluff, who's also a big fan of the Hogs.

Calloway also said he's upbeat about Paul Rhoads being promoted to defensive coordinator for the Razorbacks.

"Coach Rhoads is going to get the defense fixed, I'll tell you that," said Calloway, who's expected to host Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema for an in-home visit today. "From last year, it was a struggle with the defense. He's going to change it up."

The Hogs hosted a mixture of committed and uncommitted prospects over the weekend.

"At first. I thought it would be weird," Calloway said. "We're all from different states. We all came together and had fun and laughed."

Razorbacks cornerback Kevin Richardson hosted Calloway for the weekend visit.

"K-Rich is a real good dude," Calloway said. "He showed me a lot. He cares about his players. He's going to take care of them. He's real smart and knows the game."

Calloway will decide between Arkansas, Texas or Ole Miss on national signing day on Feb. 1.

Bayou flavor

Arkansas receivers coach Michael Smith, a native of New Orleans, has been able to lure nine Louisiana prospects to Fayetteville since 2013 and has four commitments from the state in the Razorbacks' 2017 recruiting class.

Defensive back Brad Stewart, 6-1, 194, of New Orleans McDonogh 35 High School, officially visited Arkansas over the weekend and said he likes that the Hogs have a Bayou State flavor.

"With as many Louisiana people being here, it feels like home," Stewart told Dudley Dawson of wholehogsports.com. "So I got a good vibe with all the players."

Stewart was hosted by Arkansas freshman linebacker Giovanni LaFrance, who is also his cousin.

"He just showed me around, going over things, telling me about my chances of playing and why I should come here," Stewart said.

Stewart, whom ESPN rates as the No. 13 safety and No. 189 overall prospect in the nation, said he's fond of Smith.

"Coach Smith is like family," Stewart said. "He is from New Orleans and that is how I ended up coming up here [Fayetteville], honestly, because I was supposed to be at Virginia Tech this weekend."

Stewart has narrowed his list of potential schools to Arkansas, Arizona State and Florida. He plans to officially visit the Gators this weekend.

Brown's down

After his official visit to Arkansas, Ashdown safety Montaric Brown, who has committed to the Razorbacks, said he was unsure if he will visit Oklahoma State this weekend.

"I don't really know at this point," Brown told Dudley Dawson of wholehogsports.com. "I'm just thinking. I might not. I may, but I may not."

Brown, 6-1, 180, 4.5, was hosted at Arkansas by freshman defensive lineman McTelvin Agim, who is also his good friend.

"He's like a brother to me," Brown said. "We've always had a great bond since I met him. ... We just talk about stuff. He's not pressuring me or telling me what to do. He's like a big brother to me, though."

ESPN rates Brown as the No. 12 safety and No. 185 overall prospect in the nation.

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 01/24/2017