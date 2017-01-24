Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, January 24, 2017, 11:10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Erin Andrews reveals she had surgery for cervical cancer

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:31 a.m.

sportscaster-and-tv-host-erin-andrews-center-attends-a-hearing-in-nashville-tenn-tuesday-feb-23-2016

PHOTO BY SAMUEL M. SIMPKINS/THE TENNESSEAN VIA AP

Sportscaster and TV host Erin Andrews, center, attends a hearing in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016.

LOS ANGELES — Erin Andrews has revealed that she battled cervical cancer during the NFL season.

The Fox Sports sideline reporter and Dancing with the Stars co-host tells Sports Illustrated's MMQB that she underwent surgery for the cancer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 11 and was back on the sidelines five days later.

The 38-year-old says that her doctor didn't recommend that she return to work so soon but that "sports were my escape."

Andrews says she underwent a second procedure on Nov. 1. and was told later that month that radiation and chemotherapy wouldn't be needed.

Andrews settled last year with two hotel companies that were found partially to blame for a stalker posting secretly recorded nude video of her on the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Erin Andrews reveals she had surgery for cervical cancer

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online