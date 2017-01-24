Food: How to make the best biscuits, rolls and other small breads

Biscuits and cornbread. Or perhaps, if you have plenty of time, rolls.

These small (either because they are formed as or cut into individual portions) breads make almost any meal complete. From breakfast to dinner, from cradling gravy to sopping up potlikker, not only are they filling, but small breads help us make use of every tasty bite.

There was a time when these breads would have been made from scratch for every meal. But today, most of us are much more likely to turn to Sister Schubert, Pillsbury or Rhodes.

It doesn’t have to be that way.

Not only are from-scratch biscuits, rolls and cornbread often superior in flavor and texture to ready-made or boxed mixes, they’re free of preservatives and artificial ingredients too.

