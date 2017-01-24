Police make drug arrest at Little Rock airport

A 30-year-old Little Rock man was arrested Sunday at the state's largest airport after federal security personnel found him to possess a quantity of prescription medications that included an opiod and another combination often used in a recreational drug called "purple drank," Little Rock police said.

Kra D. Brooks, whose address was listed as an apartment at 11401 Mesa Drive, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field after personnel from the U.S. Transportation Security Administration found him with one hydrocodone pill, which is a Schedule II drug, and a cough syrup containing promethazine and codeine, which is sometimes mixed with soft drinks and used recreationally.

