Tuesday, January 24, 2017, 5:48 p.m.

Arkansas bank robbed for 2nd time in 1 month

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 4:59 p.m.

PHOTO BY HELENA-WEST HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police say the Helena National Bank in Helena-West Helena was robbed on Jan. 24.

An Arkansas bank has been robbed for the second time in a month, according to the Helena-West Helena Police Department.

Police said on Facebook about 1 p.m. Tuesday that they were investigating a robbery at the Helena National Bank, 302 Cherry St. The robber was described as a black male who ran from the bank.

The bank was also robbed around 10 a.m. Jan. 9, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

No one was injured in that robbery, according to Helena-West Helena Police Chief Virgil Green.

The assailant in the first robbery was described as a black male who stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and was wearing a white shirt over a dark hoodie with dark jeans, black tennis shoes and blue latex gloves. He is believed to have fled in a dark, late model Buick, Green said.

No other information on Tuesday's robbery was available at this time.

