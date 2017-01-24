• Emily Schaffer said Pittsburgh police are on the lookout for a man who fled after biting the ear off a 30-year-old man when an argument in the victim's apartment over President Donald Trump turned physical.

• James Mecca, an attorney in Covington, La., had his law license suspended for a year after St. Tammany Parish sheriff's office investigators said they used an informant to catch him accepting marijuana to pay for his legal services in 2013.

• Shemika Charles, holder of the current Guinness World Record for lowest limbo by a female by maneuvering under a bar just 8.5 inches off the ground, posted video of herself successfully dancing through a tiny opening between the bottom of a bench and the floor during a layover at a Philadelphia airport.

• Irina Steirer, a police spokesman in Vienna, said investigators are trying to figure out why a 36-year-old former public transit worker decided to take a quick joy ride in an empty streetcar that ended when the electricity powering the system was turned off.

• Stephen Reed, 67, the former mayor of Harrisburg, Pa., pleaded guilty to 20 counts of receiving stolen property, mostly photos and documents, related to his spending millions of dollars in public funds in a failed effort to open a Wild West museum in his city.

• Tareq Hadhad, 24, a Syrian chocolate-maker who took his family business to Canada, couldn't meet with other Syrian refugees and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott when U.S. border officials refused to accept his Canadian residency documents and blocked his entry into Vermont.

• Scott Jackson of Daytona Beach, Fla., said he'll take Copper, a 2-year-old redbone coonhound found 10 days after fleeing the scene of a fatal car crash, to the memorial service being planned for Jackson's longtime partner, Crystal, who was taking Copper to a veterinarian at the time of the wreck.

• Patrick Garcia, a state district judge in El Paso, Texas, faces a court date on a disorderly conduct charge after being accused of shaking his middle finger at another judge whom he believed had undermined a plea agreement being arranged in Garcia's court.

• Jacob Snyder, 25, of Coal Township, Pa., faces robbery and other charges after his arrest when a quick-thinking bank teller tossed a GPS device into a money sack taken by a robber who drove off only to be tracked down after a short chase, police said.

