Izard County vandals hit church, graves

WIDEMAN -- Izard County deputies are searching for vandals who painted satanic slurs inside a rural church and on gravestones around the church grounds near Calico Rock.

Izard County sheriff's Deputy Steve Davidson said Kenneth McCurley, pastor of Flat Rock Church, found images and words spray-painted on the church's altar and interior and exterior walls and on gravestones.

The church, located north of Arkansas 56 southeast of Calico Rock, was established in 1873. It was built in 1880 out of logs.

Davidson said in a news release that he found "Death to God" painted on the church's altar, "Satan be with you" on a door, and "666" and a skull and crossbones on a wall. Other graffiti was on gravestones, Davidson said.

Sheriff Tate Lawrence called the vandalism a "horrendous act."

Lawrence asked anyone with information to call the Izard County sheriff's office at (870) 368-4203.

01/24/2017