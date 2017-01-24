Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, January 24, 2017, 4:05 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Little Rock's The Main Cheese says it has been purchased by new owner

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 3:58 p.m.

file-the-dining-room-of-the-main-cheese-in-west-little-rock

PHOTO BY JENNIFER CHRISTMAN

FILE — The dining room of the Main Cheese in west Little Rock.

After closing last week, Little Rock's The Main Cheese posted on social media Monday that there was “a big change in the works.”

According to the Facebook post, the grilled cheese restaurant has been purchased by a “successful local restaurant group."

The new owner "will be doing a complete takeover,” the post read. “This week we are undergoing some modifications and planning on reopening.”

When asked about the restaurant's sale, the person controlling The Main Cheese's account directed Arkansas Online to Ryan Merritt-McGehee. He is the owner of The Clean Eatery, a meal-prep home delivery program that focuses on healthy food.

A call to Merritt-McGehee was not immediately returned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Little Rock's The Main Cheese says it has been purchased by new owner

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online