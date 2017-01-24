Little Rock's The Main Cheese says it has been purchased by new owner

After closing last week, Little Rock's The Main Cheese posted on social media Monday that there was “a big change in the works.”

According to the Facebook post, the grilled cheese restaurant has been purchased by a “successful local restaurant group."

The new owner "will be doing a complete takeover,” the post read. “This week we are undergoing some modifications and planning on reopening.”

When asked about the restaurant's sale, the person controlling The Main Cheese's account directed Arkansas Online to Ryan Merritt-McGehee. He is the owner of The Clean Eatery, a meal-prep home delivery program that focuses on healthy food.

A call to Merritt-McGehee was not immediately returned.