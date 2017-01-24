Little Rock high school student shot, robbed of shoes, police say

The robber who shot a Little Rock 16-year-old while he was walking home from school Monday stole the shoes off the teen’s feet, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting shortly after 4 p.m. in the 10000 block of Republic Lane, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Police said a 16-year-old McClellan High School student, whose name was not released, was walking home from school with two other teens when a gunman came out from behind a house and asked for his shoes, according to a police report.

The 16-year-old “just stood there," police said, and the robber shot the teen once in the upper left thigh before he took off the victim’s shoes and ran south on Republic Lane.

Police said at the scene the gunman fled in a red car.

The teen was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where he underwent surgery, the report said. A police spokesman at the scene said the victim's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening as of Monday evening.

The robber was described on the report as a black male who stands around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs roughly 150 pounds. No age was given.

No suspect was identified on the report.