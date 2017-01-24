Little Rock police investigating overnight homicide; 1 arrested

Little Rock police are investigating an overnight homicide that led to the arrest of at least one person, according to a tweet from the department Tuesday morning.

Detectives are investigating a killing that took place at 13415 Otter Creek Parkway, officials said. That address is listed as a location for a Bank of the Ozarks branch.

An arrest has been made, police noted in the tweet, though no further details were available.

No one has been booked into Pulaski County jail on a murder charge connected to the death as of 6:35 a.m. Tuesday, jail records show.

