Mail-fraud case nets guilty plea

The former senior vice president of Icon Communications Inc. in Russellville has pleaded guilty in federal court in Little Rock to a mail fraud charge, admitting that he defrauded the business of more than $250,000.

Blaine Francis Houser, 52, who worked for the telecommunications company from April 2001 through April 2015, admitted that from September 2012 through May 2015, he devised a scheme to obtain tools by mail for personal use and to trick the company into paying for them, according to a charging document.

The document said that on Sept. 11, 2012, Houser signed a commercial credit application in the name of the business with BlueTarp Financial Inc. in Maine.

It said that, using the account, he purchased tools by mail from a Minnesota tool and equipment company, had the tools shipped from Minnesota to his house in Dover and had the invoice mailed to Icon in Russellville. Houser then signed company checks at Icon to pay for the tools and mailed the checks to the Minnesota company, the document said.

The U.S. attorney's office reported that in addition to the tools purchase, the U.S. Secret Service, which investigated the case, found that there were "other instances of mail fraud" in which Houser was involved.

A plea agreement Houser signed states that he owes the business $255,606.52 in restitution. When sentenced at a later date by U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker, Houser will be ordered to make full restitution, and he faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

After accepting his guilty plea Jan. 17, Baker allowed Houser to remain free until sentencing.

